Saxon Interests Inc. Has $399,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,134,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,609,072. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

