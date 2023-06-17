Saxon Interests Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 6,410,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

