Saxon Interests Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $156.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,146. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average is $153.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.