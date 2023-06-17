Saxon Interests Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,588 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 31,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 311,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,504. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.