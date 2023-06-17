Savior LLC Trims Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Savior LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 88,870 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,095. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

