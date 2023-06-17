Savior LLC Takes $4.68 Million Position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 193,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Savior LLC owned 14.32% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 40,210 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDNI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.23. 858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $32.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

