Savior LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 3,369.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 171,117 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 2.2% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Savior LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SH. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 47,146 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 584,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,697,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.4 %

SH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 17,312,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,616,684. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $17.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

