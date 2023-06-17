SALT Price Tops $0.0230 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. SALT has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $10,486.04 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02196392 USD and is down -7.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,725.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

