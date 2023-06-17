Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,125 shares of company stock valued at $141,439,507. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

