Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average of $175.76. The company has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,125 shares of company stock worth $141,439,507 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

