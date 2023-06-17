Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Sagaliam Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SAGA stock remained flat at $10.90 on Friday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

About Sagaliam Acquisition

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

