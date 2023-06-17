Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $102.32 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $4.91 or 0.00018710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $102.32 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00108025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00053280 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033230 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.52563092 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.