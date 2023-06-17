Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 96,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 216,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ryvyl in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 72.87% and a negative return on equity of 225.08%. The company had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryvyl Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryvyl in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ryvyl during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ryvyl during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

