Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in May

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Rubicon Organics Price Performance

OTCMKTS ROMJF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Rubicon Organics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

About Rubicon Organics

