RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $91.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RPM International Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 347,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RPM opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.68 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About RPM International

(Get Rating

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Stories

