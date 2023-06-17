RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $91.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.91.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RPM International Price Performance
NYSE RPM opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.68 and a 12-month high of $106.50.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RPM International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.
About RPM International
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
