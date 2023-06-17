Royal Bank of Canada Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $14.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

