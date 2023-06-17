Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes $380,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $80.38 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.11 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

