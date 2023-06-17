Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 644 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

