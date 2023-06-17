Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 5,428 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 744,902 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 569.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 309,260 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,777,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 126,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

