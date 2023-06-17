Rovin Capital UT ADV Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $247.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

