Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $527,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $297.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.11 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

