Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equifax by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $229.77 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $234.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.75.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

