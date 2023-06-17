Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 5,834 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,514 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,876,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $113.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

