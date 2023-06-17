Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires Shares of 1,395 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Stock Performance
Shares of TSLA opened at $260.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.
Featured Articles
