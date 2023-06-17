Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $458.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $464.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

