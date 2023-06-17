Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of RYCEY stock remained flat at $1.88 on Friday. 2,146,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,833. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

