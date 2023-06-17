Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Shares of RYCEY stock remained flat at $1.88 on Friday. 2,146,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,833. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.