Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT Raised to GBX 156 at Barclays

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RR. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.20 ($1.49).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 151.20 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.48. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.70 ($3.00).

Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.80 ($2,274.52). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £1,817.80 ($2,274.52). Also, insider Angela Strank purchased 6,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.04 ($12,412.46). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,949 shares of company stock worth $2,379,064. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

