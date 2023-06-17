Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in May

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKWBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,590.00.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

Shares of Rockwool A/S stock remained flat at $235.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.31. Rockwool A/S has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $291.75.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.