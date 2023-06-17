Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Roche by 8.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.14.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. 673,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,073. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

