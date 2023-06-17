Robert W. Baird Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $170.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

