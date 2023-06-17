Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $172,363,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

