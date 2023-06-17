Rise Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 572,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75,953 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.68 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

