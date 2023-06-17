RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. 48,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,189. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

