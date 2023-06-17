RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. 48,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,189. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
