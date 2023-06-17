Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on REXR shares. Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.72. 4,017,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

