Reviewing SCWorx (WORX) and Its Peers

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SCWorx to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -5.08 SCWorx Competitors $4.59 billion $121.38 million 15.24

SCWorx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCWorx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 157 751 1681 53 2.62

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 35.52%. Given SCWorx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -145.36% -45.45% -22.98%

Summary

SCWorx peers beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

