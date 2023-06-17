ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $94,984,212.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RMD opened at $219.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.43. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.23 and a 12-month high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

