RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RenovoRx Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNXT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 33,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,421. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RenovoRx by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

