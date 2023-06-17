Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Update

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Renalytix Stock Down 5.0 %
RNLX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 53,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $103.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.47.
Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,375.46% and a negative return on equity of 255.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Renalytix Company Profile
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
