Renaissance Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $391,011,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

