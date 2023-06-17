Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $470.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

