Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $407.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

