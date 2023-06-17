Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $9.11 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $868.11 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $697.45 and a 200-day moving average of $626.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

