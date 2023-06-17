Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 115,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 16.3% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 111,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

