Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IHI stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

