Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Progressive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $129.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

