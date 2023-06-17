Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $24.55 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 5.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $523.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.58. The firm has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

