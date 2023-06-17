Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RTOBF opened at $3.12 on Friday. Ratos AB has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Ratos AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Ratos AB (publ) Company Profile

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

