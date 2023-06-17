Rarible (RARI) Reaches Market Cap of $15.70 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Rarible has a market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $153,770.59 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

