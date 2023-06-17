Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) versus Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -331.87% -34.62% -30.57% Agilent Technologies 19.19% 30.11% 15.35%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilent Technologies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Agilent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Agilent Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 172.28%. Agilent Technologies has a consensus target price of $151.35, indicating a potential upside of 24.95%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Agilent Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $17.13 million 2.50 -$60.81 million ($1.40) -0.72 Agilent Technologies $6.85 billion 5.22 $1.25 billion $4.54 26.68

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Rapid Micro Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment consists of activity providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics, as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software and consumables. The Agilent CrossLab segment includes startup, operational, training and compliance support, software as a service, and asset management and consultative services. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

