Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Up 21.7% in May

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 882,500 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 724,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 58,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,132. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $218.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 7,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $39,967.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,818,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,432,966.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,763 shares of company stock valued at $268,920. Company insiders own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RANI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.